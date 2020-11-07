Sunderland bowed out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat at home to Mansfield Town today.

Things never seem like getting better for Sunderland; strewn in League One and not looking as though they have the class to return any time soon, bringing the pressure right back on manager Phil Parkinson.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers boss has so far failed in his bid to bring Sunderland back into the second-tier. After 10 League One games of this season they sit in 6th-place – four points behind leaders Peterborough United.

But today was poor. Albeit a cup match that likely few fans or Parkinson will care too much for, but am embarrassing defeat nonetheless.

After full-time, Sunderland fans took to Twitter in droves to sing their dismay of the current management. Parkinson seems like a man out of his depth at a club like Sunderland, and many want him gone.

See what the fans had to say below: