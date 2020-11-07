Sunderland bowed out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat at home to Mansfield Town today.

Things never seem like getting better for Sunderland; strewn in League One and not looking as though they have the class to return any time soon, bringing the pressure right back on manager Phil Parkinson.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers boss has so far failed in his bid to bring Sunderland back into the second-tier. After 10 League One games of this season they sit in 6th-place – four points behind leaders Peterborough United.

But today was poor. Albeit a cup match that likely few fans or Parkinson will care too much for, but am embarrassing defeat nonetheless.

After full-time, Sunderland fans took to Twitter in droves to sing their dismay of the current management. Parkinson seems like a man out of his depth at a club like Sunderland, and many want him gone.

See what the fans had to say below:

I want Parkinson gone. I want Donald gone but no matter how many hours we spend tweeting it. Unfortunately nothing is going to change #SAFC https://t.co/gFrqlJPJgj — Ewan (@ewanb1992) November 7, 2020

Jesus Christ that was poor! The ‘football’ Parkinson has us playing is horrible to watch, didn’t even look like scoring against a team 3rd of bottom in L2. Do us a favour and get out Parkinson no idea how you got the job anyway! Your lucky that was behind closed doors! #SAFC — Paul Soulsby (@soulsby_paul) November 7, 2020

Has to be end of Parkinson at #SAFC surely? What an utter joke they’ve become. — Brian McLachlan (@Brian_McLachlan) November 7, 2020

Results have been papering over the cracks in recent weeks. Been winning because of red cards and penalties. Parkinson has to go before it’s to late. Get Paul Cook in before someone else does #SAFC — SunderlandAFC Info (@SunderlandafcI) November 7, 2020

Phil #Parkinson is out of date and out of his depth. The days of playing defensive counter-attacking football are over. The best teams press and attack – all the time. PP was a bargain bin appointment and it shows. He will not get us promoted. #Sunderland #SAFC #ParkinsonOut — SpartyPants (@spartacus_safc) November 7, 2020

#SAFC The problem with Parkinson’s brand of football is it just takes a few results to turn people against him. It’s absolutely turgid. While we get results we can’t complain… but when we don’t he should be front and centre for blame. Huge squad and barely uses it — Carl Bridgewood (@bobbyspout) November 7, 2020