Charlton Athletic lost 1-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup this afternoon, thanks to a second-half goal from Luke Jephcott.

It’s a result that not too many Addicks fans are wholly disappointed with. Back in League One and showing signs of a promotion season, Lee Bowyer will no doubt view today as match practise.

It was a good oppurtunity for some of Charlton’s younger players to develop and showcase their talents, and one who caught the eye most was James Vennings.

The 20-year-old came on in the second-half and played an exciting half-hour, much to the credit of Charlton fans on Twitter.

He’s only one league appearance to his name this season, but Vennings got his chance last season and was able to get Championship experience behind him.

Now in League one, the stage could be set for the Charlton youth product to really challenge for a place in the starting line-up. Here’s how Charlton fans rated his performance today:

Nothing to hate in that performance. Not bothered about the cup with no prospect of fans but some decent performances from the boys… and how good was Vennings when he came on 🔥 #cafc — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) November 7, 2020

All in all today's performance wasn't quite up to scratch but Maynard-Brewer, Barker, Morgan and Vennings looked a credit to our youth–set up. Washington is an absolute work horse and has talent. Most of the starting 11bgot some much needed rest. — Anthony Green (@AntTheAddick) November 7, 2020

Barker and Vennings looked really good prospects for the future. Looked decent last 15 but not our day. — Stephen Hateley (@HateleyStephen) November 7, 2020

Oh well some positives Vennings looked excellent — Frankie Keane (@FrankieKeane3) November 7, 2020

Whoever gave Levitt a contract at Man United seriously needs talking to. Absolute dross. Would rather have Vennings any day #cafc — Ian Catley (@CatleyIan) November 7, 2020

Vennings going to be a proper player — darrennew1975 (@dneventslogist1) November 7, 2020