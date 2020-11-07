Charlton Athletic lost 1-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup this afternoon, thanks to a second-half goal from Luke Jephcott.

It’s a result that not too many Addicks fans are wholly disappointed with. Back in League One and showing signs of a promotion season, Lee Bowyer will no doubt view today as match practise.

It was a good oppurtunity for some of Charlton’s younger players to develop and showcase their talents, and one who caught the eye most was James Vennings.

The 20-year-old came on in the second-half and played an exciting half-hour, much to the credit of Charlton fans on Twitter.

He’s only one league appearance to his name this season, but Vennings got his chance last season and was able to get Championship experience behind him.

Now in League one, the stage could be set for the Charlton youth product to really challenge for a place in the starting line-up. Here’s how Charlton fans rated his performance today: