Bradford City have flattered to decieve this season under Stuart McCall. Inconsistencies have eaten into their games and the Bantams have seen league results and form tumble.

At present, the West Yorkshire side sit in a somewhat lowly 15th position with a 3-0 win last weekend against Southend helping to plaster over the cracks of three, consecutive losses in their three previous games.

Henry Browne/Getty Images Sport

Today it was an escape from the rigours of league football and a trip to Kent for the FA Cup First Round and a tie against Tonbridge Angels for the Bantams. There is often danger in these cup ties.

The romance of the Cup, that oft-used cliche that is rolled out whenever the FA Cup kicks into action. However, as some league sides have found against non-league opposition, there is often the propensity to come a cropper.

There was no danger of that for City against their non-league opponents – the Bantams taking a 3-0 lead into half-time. That lead come courtesy of goals from Anthony O’Connor (6′) and a BIlly Clarke brace (14′, 44′).

Henry Browne/Getty Images Sport

That first-half lead was built on by the Bantams in a dominant second-half performance. Stuart McCall’s men simply steamrollered their part-time opponents with four more goals from Clayton Donaldson (55′), austin Samuels (68′), Harry Pritchard (83′) and Connor Wood (90+1′).

Cup upset avoided, City progress to the Second Round. It was a result to be expected but one that has, at least, given City fans something to cheer about. Here’s what some of them have said after their side’s big win.

