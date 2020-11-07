Bradford City have flattered to decieve this season under Stuart McCall. Inconsistencies have eaten into their games and the Bantams have seen league results and form tumble.

At present, the West Yorkshire side sit in a somewhat lowly 15th position with a 3-0 win last weekend against Southend helping to plaster over the cracks of three, consecutive losses in their three previous games.

Today it was an escape from the rigours of league football and a trip to Kent for the FA Cup First Round and a tie against Tonbridge Angels for the Bantams. There is often danger in these cup ties.

The romance of the Cup, that oft-used cliche that is rolled out whenever the FA Cup kicks into action. However, as some league sides have found against non-league opposition, there is often the propensity to come a cropper.

There was no danger of that for City against their non-league opponents – the Bantams taking a 3-0 lead into half-time. That lead come courtesy of goals from Anthony O’Connor (6′) and a BIlly Clarke brace (14′, 44′).

That first-half lead was built on by the Bantams in a dominant second-half performance. Stuart McCall’s men simply steamrollered their part-time opponents with four more goals from Clayton Donaldson (55′), austin Samuels (68′), Harry Pritchard (83′) and Connor Wood (90+1′).

Cup upset avoided, City progress to the Second Round. It was a result to be expected but one that has, at least, given City fans something to cheer about. Here’s what some of them have said after their side’s big win.

Right, could someone disappoint me for the next couple of hours please. Let's keep Saturdays at 3pm real. #bcafc — The Cow's Arse (@The_Cows_Arse) November 7, 2020

A professional performance from #BCAFC. Lots of positives but for me the performance from @austsamuels9 is the main one. McCall shouting orders to him constantly, great link up play, worked hard & took his goal really well. Playing time and a goal breeds confidence. — Dave (@davejackobantam) November 7, 2020

Donaldson didn’t exactly play bad, but I think Samuels needs to start next game. Came on for about 20-30 mins and got a goal and an assist. Should be great for his confidence #bcafc — Matt 🐔🔴🟠 (@matt_gronski) November 7, 2020

Keep this team together, I would still swap Donaldson for Samuel's and we might have something…. #bcafc — Stefan Mateo (@M473O) November 7, 2020

Couldn’t have asked for a better, more professional performance from City there! #bcafc — Paul (@TALLPAUL1984) November 7, 2020

Good performance that all over the pitch. I only ever usually moan so it’s time I put a positive message out as well! Well done lads! #BCAFC — Chris (@dizzyuptheguy) November 7, 2020

Good to see us be ruthless infront of goal regardless of opposition, into a tough run of games now hopefully maintain some consistency and get some much needed results in the league! #bcafc — Jelbcafc (@Ellis95J) November 7, 2020

Will Bradford City reach the FA Cup Third Round?