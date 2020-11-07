Queens Park Rangers lost 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

Ben Brereton got Rovers in the lead soon after the restart before Lyndon Dykes’ third penalty of the season brought Rangers level. Adam Armstrong though would score the winner on his return to the starting line-up, and the third in injury time.

READ: QPR should target this wantaway PL man based in West London

It was another disappointing performance on the road for QPR, and two names seemed to take the brunt of fans’ online anger today.

Both Tom Carroll and Ilias Chair were pulled into question; Carroll having signed on a free last summer has been asked to fill a number of positions in this side, whilst Chair hasn’t taken off like many thought he would this season.

After Ebere Eze’s departure, the stage was and still is set for Chair to step-up, and be that creative spark that QPR have lacked this season.

Plenty of QPR fans commented on the pair’s performances today, and here’s what they had to say:

#qpr poor performance vs Blackburn … everyone standing around… Ball, Carroll and Chair are awful in midfield…Kane is poor in defence …Hammalainen not doing well… Adomah has to be less subtle and more direct … overall poor … could be down 5-0 at half time — Raghu Bala (@raghurambala) November 7, 2020

Tom Carroll at 10 and Chair in the wing again, it hasn’t work. Last week was Chairs best game for us vs Cardiff playing the number 10 role.

Surely Willock for Bright is all we needed? #QPR https://t.co/8t9hTqudrC — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) November 7, 2020

We know this team doesn’t work! Chair is NOT a winger and Carroll is NOT a number ten! All we had to do was make a like for like change with Willock coming in for Bright🤦🏻 — George Benwell (@Georgeqpr) November 7, 2020

Dieng and dickie keeping us in the game. Chair and caroll need to be much more involved — Ollie Taiani (@qpr_ollie) November 7, 2020

Chairs decision making in the final third is so so poor. #QPR — Daniel Kruck (@danielkruck) November 7, 2020