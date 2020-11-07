Queens Park Rangers lost 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

Ben Brereton got Rovers in the lead soon after the restart before Lyndon Dykes’ third penalty of the season brought Rangers level. Adam Armstrong though would score the winner on his return to the starting line-up, and the third in injury time.

It was another disappointing performance on the road for QPR, and two names seemed to take the brunt of fans’ online anger today.

Both Tom Carroll and Ilias Chair were pulled into question; Carroll having signed on a free last summer has been asked to fill a number of positions in this side, whilst Chair hasn’t taken off like many thought he would this season.

After Ebere Eze’s departure, the stage was and still is set for Chair to step-up, and be that creative spark that QPR have lacked this season.

Plenty of QPR fans commented on the pair’s performances today, and here’s what they had to say: