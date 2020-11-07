Birmingham City were beaten 3-1 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship today.

Jason Tindall’s side scored three through Arnaut Danjuma and a David Brooks brace, with Scott Hogan scoring for the home side. Throughout the game though, Blues fans were quick to question new manager Aitor Karanka.

The Spaniard’s appointment excited a lot of Blues fans. It seemed after so many seasons of null managers that they were finally about to challenge once again, but Birmingham have had an indifferent season so far.

Still only 11 games into the season, Birmingham sit in Xth after today and only X points above the drop zone, which they so narrowly missed last season.

READ: Rotherham United bring in goalkeeper

Bournemouth are strong opposition though – they’ve now moved up to Xrd in the table and look good for a top-six spot at least, after a progressively poor showing in the top-flight over the past few campaigns.

Plenty of Birmingham fans took to Twitter during and after the game today, to not only question Karanka’s team selection, but also his whole philosophy as a coach.

See what they had to say below:

I hope Karanka finds his best 11 soon 🙈 — CraigO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@craigoates87) November 7, 2020

This is going to be a very long afternoon. Bournemouth are pulling us apart like warm bread. The line-up was weird, but I suspect that no matter what team Karanka put out today Bournemouth would have too much for us. #bcfc #afcb — Natttttttt (@NatJPeters) November 7, 2020

Karanka’s got this all wrong — Brxn (@Brxndinho10) November 7, 2020

Is no one gonna question karanka makes 5 changes to the starting 11 each game 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #BCFC — Tales (-_•) (@ItsTaless) November 7, 2020

Karanka's sides never win from behind. Game over — Ben H (@Benh_1875) November 7, 2020

Is karanka clotet in disguise? — Matt Green (@mattkgreen90) November 7, 2020