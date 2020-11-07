Since their relegation from the Premier League, Stoke City have not shown the consistency of a fallen giant from English football’s top-tier competition. Reading are another side who have flattered to deceive at times. However, the Royals came out of the traps flying at the start of this season.

Seven wins and a draw in their first eight games propelled them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. Even though they were only eight games in, the Berkshire outfit were looking good. That has not been form maintained and they have lost the last three games that they have played and, in fairness, lost them badly.

Warren Little/Getty Images Sport

The last three games, including today’s 3-0 loss at the hands of Stoke City, have seen Veljko Paunovic’s men conceded nine times with them not being able to find the back of the next themselves in the last two games.

Their early season blast sees them still topping the table, but their lofty position has been eaten away at and just two points separates them from the chasing pack. Teams are not bad overnight so there’s no need for panic stations just yet. However, with hard games against Bournemouth, Millwall and Bristol City as their next three games, some Reading fans are looking over their shoulders a little.

Here are some of the comments from some Reading fans after today’s heavy home loss against Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City outfit.

