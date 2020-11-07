Since their relegation from the Premier League, Stoke City have not shown the consistency of a fallen giant from English football’s top-tier competition. Reading are another side who have flattered to deceive at times. However, the Royals came out of the traps flying at the start of this season.

Seven wins and a draw in their first eight games propelled them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. Even though they were only eight games in, the Berkshire outfit were looking good. That has not been form maintained and they have lost the last three games that they have played and, in fairness, lost them badly.

The last three games, including today’s 3-0 loss at the hands of Stoke City, have seen Veljko Paunovic’s men conceded nine times with them not being able to find the back of the next themselves in the last two games.

Their early season blast sees them still topping the table, but their lofty position has been eaten away at and just two points separates them from the chasing pack. Teams are not bad overnight so there’s no need for panic stations just yet. However, with hard games against Bournemouth, Millwall and Bristol City as their next three games, some Reading fans are looking over their shoulders a little.

Here are some of the comments from some Reading fans after today’s heavy home loss against Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City outfit.

https://twitter.com/brfernley1871/status/1325087287907135500?s=20

Play offs clearly not out of reach, but depth and our current failings would suggest otherwise. But still, last season Bowen was in for 35 games and we picked up 48 points. That would give us 70. Better this and 6th may be in reach but higher, mm. Top 2, naa #readingfc — Tricks (@richiec87) November 7, 2020

Today's result has really got me down – crappy week capped off by crappy football 🤦‍♂️#readingfc — Sean Mobsby (@SeanMobsby) November 7, 2020

#ReadingFC's success in the first 8 games was built on a fantastic defence so it's no surprise that this dip in form is coming as a result of defensive errors. Arguably 7 of the last 9 goals conceded have come from mistakes – a staggering number in such a short space of time. — Olly Allen (@OllyAllen_) November 7, 2020

Back to basics & cutting out defensive naivety needed. Big test now for Paunović to pick up the confidence after 3 poor defeats on the spin. Need to prove that with players back available we can perform something close to the first 7 games at least semi-consistently #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) November 7, 2020

Toothless again didn't take chances and awful mistakes cost us dear. Dissapointing all round #readingfc — Andy Tomlinson (@Andyears81) November 7, 2020

Missed chances and sloppy defending cost us in the end, two things we weren't doing for the first 8 games #readingfc — Daniel Osmond (@mrdosmond) November 7, 2020

