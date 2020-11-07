Stoke City won 3-0 at Reading in the Championship today, as the wheels continue to fall off the Royals.

Goals from Tyrese Campbell, Steven Fletcher and Jacob Brown gave the Potters one of the more comfortable away wins that they’ll have this season, boosting them temporarily into the play-off places.

It was a complete performance from Michael O’Neill’s side and a stark away performance to the ones that saw them slumped at the lower end of the table, this time last year.

Improvements are being made all round and today, that of goalkeeper Angus Gunn was picked up on by fans.

The 24-year-old joined from Southampton last month and has featured in the last four outings, making his debut against Swansea City in place of the injured Adam Davies.

Plenty of Stoke fans rated Gunn’s performance today, which brought his second clean sheet in three. See what they had to say on Twitter below:

Is Angus Gunn’s positioning excellent or are Reading just firing everything right at him? — topher knowles (@topherknowles) November 7, 2020

Good keeper Angus Gunn is — Dan (@DannyPenfold) November 7, 2020

Angus Gunn much improved, today 👏 — northstokie (@northstokie) November 7, 2020

Angus Gunn has looked good today — Liam (@liamstokey) November 7, 2020

Angus Gunn was well protected today but whenever called upon very safe. Two clean sheets in 3 games should do his confidence the world of good. — Thomas Frost (@Frosty_Potter89) November 7, 2020

Great win would like to give Angus Gunn a mention 👍 — Peter Plant (@peterplant57) November 7, 2020