Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town chairman Lee Power has admitted his surprise at the timing of Richie Wellens’ move to Salford City.

Earlier this week, Swindon Town lost manager Richie Wellens to League Two side Salford City, who brought in the former Blackpool and Leicester City player to replace Graham Alexander.

Wellens move to the Peninsula Stadium brought an end to his successful two-year stint with Swindon Town, in which he helped the Robins make a return to League One football in impressive fashion.

Now, Swindon chairman Lee Power has opened up about Wellens’ departure. Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Power revealed that Wellens grew frustrated at “a number of things” recently, moving to wish him the best for the future. He said:

“As a winner, I think there were a number of things that frustrated Richie recently. It surprised me, the timing of it more than anything. It had been in the papers for a number of weeks, but I’d had no contact with Salford.

“Then it seemed to come a little bit of the blue because I thought that interest would have gone away.

“But once Salford came in for him, all I could do was wish Richie and his family well. He came in and did the job for us, we did everything we could as a football club, I enjoyed my time with him, and you move on.”

