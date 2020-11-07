Hull City youngster Elliot Bonds has revealed on Instagram (see post below) that he has suffered a season-ending ACL injury while out on loan with League Two side Cheltenham Town.

Earlier this summer, young Hull City midfielder Elliot Bonds made a loan move to League Two side Cheltenham Town, allowing him to pick up senior experience away from the KCOM Stadium.

However, Bonds has now been dealt a big injury blow. The midfielder has confirmed on his Instagram page that he will not be featuring again this season after rupturing his ACL.

Bonds suffered the injury against Scunthorpe United towards the end of last month as Cheltenham ended up winning the tie 1-0. Speaking about the injury, Bonds said:

“Gutted my season is over so early on having ruptured my ACL. However, I ‘Walk By Faith Not By Sight’. I’ll be back.”

Before suffering a season-ending injury, Bonds featured in eight games across all competitions for Cheltenham Town. The Hull City loanee featured heavily in the middle of the park, helping Michael Duff’s side to six wins in his eight appearances for the Robins.

With Bonds out for the campaign, Cheltenham will have the likes of Liam Sercombe, Chris Clements, Conor Thomas and Tom Sang available in the middle of the park.

Cheltenham Town fans, do you think the club will suffer from Bonds’ absence or will Michael Duff be able to deal with the Hull City loan man’s injury. Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Bonds' injury be a big blow?