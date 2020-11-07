Speaking to the Daily Echo, Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has said he is open to switching formations against Birmingham City, with centre-back Steve Cook out through suspension.

Since taking over as manager, Bournemouth have been lining up in a three at the back system, mainly playing in a 3-4-1-2 or 3-4-3. Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly and Chris Mepham have been Jason Tindall’s main backline but with Cook out, the Cherries will be forced into a change.

Cook misses out through suspension after being sent off in Bournemouth’s midweek loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

With Cook absent, questions have been asked as to whether or not Tindall will stick with the three at the back in the absence of the Bournemouth captain or move to a new four at the back.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Tindall revealed that he would be open to moving to a four at the back, insisting he is confident that his side will get the job done regardless of which system they use. He said:

“I’ve been happy with the way we’ve played. For the majority of the games, I’ve been happy.

“I’m always flexible. In games we’ve gone to a back four when I’ve felt we’ve needed to and I’m flexible in terms of I wouldn’t be afraid to start with a back four or a back three.

“Depending on who is available and what the opposition are going to be like and whatever team I feel is going to good enough to go out there and win the game.”

Bournemouth fans, would you like to see Tindall stick with three at the back or move to a four-man backline in the absence of Cook? Have your say in the poll below.

Four at the back or three at the back?