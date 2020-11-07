Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Stewart Downing has revealed that he did have offers from elsewhere before completing a return to Ewood Park earlier this week.

Earlier this week, former Liverpool and Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing completed a return to Blackburn Rovers after departing the club earlier this summer at the end of his contract.

The 36-year-old had been on the lookout for a new club over the course of the summer but always had his eyes on a return to Blackburn Rovers. Now, Downing has spoken about other interest in his services.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Downing has revealed that he held talks with other managers and had offers on the table from elsewhere, also admitting that he feared the Rovers deal was “dead in the water”. He said:

“I did speak to other managers but I did make it clear that if Blackburn was an option then I wanted to come back because of how settled I was.

“I had other offers and spoke to other people because I thought at one point it might be dead in the water and I didn’t think it was going to happen. I looked at the final day of the transfer window and I thought maybe that was the budget gone.

“I had to look about because I wanted to carry on playing, but my ideal situation was to come back here, that’s why I agreed pretty much agreed at the end of last season a contract to come back.”

