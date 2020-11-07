Stoke City face their toughest test of the 2020/21 Championship season so far today, as they line-up at league leaders Reading.

Veljko Paunovic has surprised everyone with his side’s start to the campaign. Despite back-to-back defeats going into today, Reading remain top of the table having taken 22 points from the opening 10 fixtures.

Stoke meanwhile have taken 15, and they sit in 11th place of the table going into Berkshire this lunchtime.

It’s a stark start from the one made by Nathan Jones’ Stoke last year – they looked all but ready for an untimely relegation into League One, but for Michael O’Neill steering the club away from the drop zone.

There’s still plenty of improvements to make in his side though, and if they’re to be genuine contenders this season then they need to win games like this today.

An unchanged side had been named today, from the one that lost at Watford last time out. Here’s how the Stoke fans reacted:

Nice to get some consistency in selection. Let's hope it's not a game too far for some. Pleased to see Collins fit enough for the bench. — Jeremy Leese (@caribbeanpotter) November 7, 2020

LIMBS COME ON LADS WE MOVE ON FROM THE CHEATS AMD WE MOVE TO TODAY UTP https://t.co/3KM0ettQIS — SebScfc (@ScfcSeb) November 7, 2020

Let's not turn it into Tuesday though. — James Naylor (@Sporting_Jim) November 7, 2020