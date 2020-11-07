Speaking to Chilean news outlet ADN, Watford manager Vladimir Ivic has said that summer signing Francisco Sierralta needs to ‘show his level’ if he wants to break into the side.

Since signing for Watford in the summer transfer window, defender Francisco Sierralta has struggled to break into Vladimir Ivic’s starting 11.

The Chilean defender has made just two appearances across all competitions, with both of those coming in the EFL Cup. Sierralta is yet to make his Championship debut, making the bench four times and missing out completely on six occasions.

Now, Sierralta’s lack of game time has been addressed by Vladimir Ivic. Speaking to Chilean news outlet ADN, Ivic praised the centre-back but said that he “must show his level” if he wants to get into the starting lineup. He said:

“He’s a great kid, a very good guy and he’s working hard every practice. He knows that he must show us his level, and that is what he’s doing. At this moment we have five players in the central position, and Sierralta is one of those five.

“We are happy with his matches with Chile. I know he played a great game against Uruguay, but in his position, I also have three other players who are international in their countries.”

Watford supporters, would you like to see Sierralta given the chance to prove himself in the first-team or do you think he has more to do before getting his chance? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

