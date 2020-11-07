Coventry City boss Mark Robins has told ccfc.co.uk that first-team duo Tyler Walker and Matty Godden are both doubtful for today’s Championship clash.

The Hornets host the Sky Blues in the Championship this afternoon. Watford go into this game in 5th-place of the table and Coventry 21st, after a struggle to adapt to the second-tier.

And as if today’s task wasn’t going to be hard enough for Robins’ side, he’ll have to contend without summer signing Walker, and Godden, who has four goals in 10 Championship appearances this season.

Speaking to Coventry’s official club website, Robins said:

“Matty has a got a torn tendon in the bottom of his foot so I think he will be a doubt for tomorrow that’s for sure.”

Walker featured in Coventry’s fixture at Nottingham Forest earlier in the week – the club that he’d left for Coventry. He came off the bench for Godden and would collide with Forest keeper Brice Samba.

“When we looked at the game the other night and Tyler Walker came on and he got clattered by the goalkeeper and everyone was screaming it wasn’t a foul, he has a big gash in his leg,” explained the Coventry boss.

“There certainly was a foul there and due to the gash, Tyler is doubtful for today as well.”

Watford then will be looking forward to facing a Coventry side who could struggle to find that scoring touch today, with their two main strikers seemingly ruled out.

But the Hornets are not yet firing on all cylinders and if Robins’ side can play a sturdy away performance, he could well leave Vicarage Road with what’d be a well-earned point today.