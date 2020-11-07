Barnsley take on Derby County this afternoon and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Cardiff City last time out. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Tykes-

GK- Jack Walton- The 22-year-old has made the number one spot his own this season.



CB- Michael Sollbauer- He has made nine appearances this term for the Yorkshire side.

CB- Michal Helik- The summer recruit will get the nod again from new boss Valerien Ismael.

CB- Mads Andersen- The Danish centre-back should complete the back three against Derby.

CM- Alex Mowatt- Barnsley are hoping to tie him down to a longer deal with his current contract expiring at the end of this campaign.

CM- Matty James- He is back at Oakwell after re-joining on loan from Leicester City last month.

CM- Callum Styles- The 20-year-old is enjoying regular game time for the Tykes and could start against the Rams this afternoon.

RM/WB- Dominik Frieser- He played under Ismael at Austrian side LASK last season and they have now crossed paths again.

LM/WB- Clarke Odour- Expect Freiser and Odour to play more of a wing-back role.

CAM- Conor Chaplin- He has scored once so far this season for Barnsley and will want more goals to match his tally of 13 in all competitions from the last campaign.

ST- Victor Adeboyejo- The Tykes are keen to get Cauley Woodrow back into the side but the 22-year-old could get the nod. He has spent the past couple of seasons at Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United respectively.

Who will win today?