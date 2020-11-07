Rotherham United have signed goalkeeper Josh Vickers, as announced by their official club website.

The Millers have brought him in on a free transfer to boost their goalkeeping department.

Vickers, who is 24 years old, was released by Lincoln City at the end of last season and has spent the past summer weighing up his options as a free agent.

The stopper has penned a one-year deal at the New York Stadium and will provide competition to Jamal Blackman and Viktor Johansson.

Vickers started his career at Arsenal and rose up through the youth ranks with the Premier League outfit but never made a senior appearance. Instead, he had loan spells away at Canvey Island and Concord Rangers in non-league to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He left the Gunners on a permanent basis to join Swansea City and spent two years on the books at the Liberty Stadium, the second of which he was on loan at Barnet in League Two.

Lincoln City snapped him up in 2017 and he has been with the Imps for the past three campaign, making 78 appearances for the third tier side.

Vickers will now provide Paul Warne with another option in goal this season and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way to being their number one.

The Millers are in action today against Preston North End and will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeats to Stoke City and Luton Town.

Good signing for Rotherham?