Nedum Onuoha announced his retirement from football last night, in his podcast ‘Kickback with Nedum Onuoha’.

Yes, the Chief has his own podcast. Having spent the last two-and-a-bit season with MLS side Real Salt Lake, the Englishman has decided to call time on a 16-year playing career which has seen him represent all of Manchester City, Sunderland, QPR and Salt Lake.

Aged 33 now, Onuoha joined Rangers shortly after the start of the 2011/12 campaign. He quickly slotted into the side and would go on to become club captain come the time of his 2018 departure, leaving for the States after his contract in West London had expired.

Many were sad to see the aptly named ‘Chief’ leave, but he left with the memories of 224 first-team appearances for the club, eight goals and a 2014 promotion to the Premier League via the ‘Bobby Zamora final’ at Wembley.

After joining Salt Lake, Onuoha would go on to make 44 MLS appearances for the club and score one goal. He proved a hit with the Salt Lake fans as well, and is best remembered for squaring up to Zlatan Ibrahimovich whilst the Swede was with LA Galaxy.

Forever an R, Onuoha calls time on a prestigious career in football and QPR fans will remember him for a long time to come. A possible career in coaching could be on the cards, and that could well entail a return to QPR one day, but for now fans will wish the Chief a happy retirement.