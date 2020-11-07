Huddersfield Town face Luton Town today, both sides showing an upturn on fortunes from last season. For both the Terriers and the Hatters, it was a case of fighting against relegation for both outfits last season.

This season is different – even accounting for the fact that it is early doors after just 10 games played. Luton sit in 9th and on 16 points – a total that sees them just a point shy of the playoff places. For Huddersfield, they are six places further back and a furhter three points away from their Bedfordshire opponents.

The Terries are much improved under Carlos Corberan, a coach who no doubt picked up many tips whilst working under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. Indeed, he was highly rated by the Argentine and was let go from the Whites only to take up this opportunity at their West Yorkshire neighbours Town.

Luton will be looking to continue their current form and build on the back of a 1-0 win over Rotherham in their last game. For Corberan’s Terriers, it will be a case of rebuilding after the 2-1 loss to Bristol City where two late goals from Jay Dasilva (77′) and Jamie Paterson (83′) condemned them to defeat after Josh Koroma (43′) opened the scoring.

Here is the predicted starting XI for Huddersfield Town against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

GK: Ben Hamer

DEF: Pipa, Richard Stearman, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo

MID: Jonatham Hogg, Lewis O’Brien, Carel Eiteng

ATT: Josh Koroma, Frazier Campbell, Isaac Mbenza

Formation 4-3-3

Will Huddersfield Town be good enough for the win today at Luton?