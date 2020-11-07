Cardiff City slumped to their fourth defeat of the season last night, losing 1-0 at Severnside rivals Bristol City in the Championship.

An early goal – and a first for his new club – from Robins striker Chris Martin was enough for Dean Holden’s side to claim all the points last night.

The scoreline suggests a close encounter, but the paper will tell you otherwise – 17 shots for Cardiff compared to Bristol City’s four on the night, 55% possession and 11 corner kicks, yet Neil Harris’ side still couldn’t find a route past Daniel Bentley.

It wasn’t for him being one of the top keepers in the division though, more for Cardiff not really creating a clear-as-day scoring oppurtunity.

Kieffer Moore would’ve left frustrated last night after the big Welshman had several headed opportunities go amiss. Harry Wilson could’ve struck too, but on the night it wasn’t meant to be, and Harris will be back to the drawing board as we head into the two week international break.

Last season’s 5th-place team now sit in 13th-place of the table, with competitors in action today and tomorrow. Now with just one win in their last six though, questions are starting to be asked of Harris and Cardiff, and last night’s defeat showed us where it’s all going wrong.

Harris was no doubt brought in for his similarity to Neil Warnock – playing style of course. Both managers love a target man, crosses into the box, and big, physically strong line-ups.

We saw last night, crosses and corners coming into the Bristol City box throughout, with Moore often landing on the receiving end. He looked desolate last night, frustrated and bewildered as to why he’s not converting all of these incoming crosses.

A bad performance from him, but he wasn’t the only one – Leandro Bacuna struggled in this right-back role that he so often seems to don, whilst Harry Wilson looked wasted once again out on the wing. Some of these positional choices are frustrating Cardiff fans, and it all boils down to the manager.

And he’s a manager who, seemingly, lacks a plan B. Cardiff repeatedly pumped the ball into the penalty area last night and it clearly wasn’t going to do – Cardiff never really looked like scoring, and never looked like trying anything else out when that was failing.

Cardiff are easily sussed out by opposing managers. They got into the play-offs last season on a hard-to-beat mentality and a few masterstrokes from Lee Tomlin, but this time round they’ve look as though they’ve tried to hone in on the ‘cross it and head it’ mantra a little too much.

Harris needs something new to get this Cardiff side competing again – they were arguably the better team last night and probably would’ve been disappointed with a point, but it was a game easily won by Holden and Bristol City, and a bleak reminder that Harris needs to bring something new to the table.