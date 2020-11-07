Neil Warnock heads south from Teesside to the caital with his Middlesbrough steeds set to take on what can be a dangerous Brentford outfit – an outfit that can, on hteir day, rip sides apart. Thomas Frank’s side are a threat and Warnock acknowledges as much according to The Yorkshire Post.

It is a match-up that will pit the defensive solidity of Warnock’s Boro side – who have only conceded five times this season – against the attacking flair of a Brentford side who don’t seem to be overly missing the departed Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Middlesbrough have lost just once this season, that loss being on hte season’s opening day against relegated Watford. Since then, the Teessiders are on a nine-game unbeaten streak and are handily placed in 7th – just goal difference keeping them out of the playoff places at this early stage.

Despite being stripped of two parts of their BMW attack with Benrhama and Watkins headed to the Premier League, Warnock rightly sees the threat that 10th place Brentford will bring with them for today’s game.

The wily Boro boss points out one main threat – Ivan Toney. Commenting specifically on this, Warnock adds:

“Toney has got 10 goals, that’s more than we have scored.But they did pay £10m for him. You have to put things into perspective. Their front three are really mobile. I am looking forward to that battle.“

It will be a battle and an interesting one at that. Middlesbrough boss Warnock’s comments indicate that he knows that. Indeed, he went on to comment further:

“You know they are going to attack at every opportunity and it will show you the weaknesses we have if there are any.”

It should be a classic game today, one where the finesse of Thomas Frank’s attacking Brentford side is pitched against the strength of Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough defence.

Who will win between Brentford and Middlesbrough today?