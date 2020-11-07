Nigel Adkins guided Southampton from League One to the Premier League during his time at the club.

The Saints find themselves at the summit of the top flight after their win over Newcastle United last night, with Adkins tweeting out:

Twitter: Top of the ⁦@premierleague⁩ Enjoy the moment everyone connected with ⁦@SouthamptonFC⁩ #SaintsFC https://t.co/bEOEJnbkR9 (@TheNigelAdkins)

His message was met by thankful Southampton fans, still giddy about being top, but remembering their rise from the third tier.

Adkins took over at St. Mary’s in September 2010, having previously been at Scunthorpe United, and achieved back-to-back promotions before being harshly sacked in 2013 and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

He has since gone onto have spells at Reading and Sheffield United where it didn’t work out for him. However, his most recent stint at Hull City was more successful and he kept the Tigers in the Championship comfortably despite off-the-field issues.

Adkins has found himself out of the game for over a year now but continues to be tweet out his daily routines, breakfasts and motivation videos to his followers on Twitter.

He has been linked with the vacant Tranmere Rovers job, as per The72, where his career in the game began.

Here is how the Southampton fans reacted to his tweet last night:

You started this ♥️ — Daniel Muirden (@MuirdenDaniel) November 6, 2020

Nigel Adkins is a class act. Could not believe it when Saints sacked him — Stuart Beer (@StuartBeer3) November 6, 2020

This new era of Southampton began with you Mr Adkins. The fans owe their thanks to you. — Dave Merritt (@dave_merritt) November 6, 2020

Couldn’t have done it without you, Nigel. — Andy Williams (@andyonpaper) November 6, 2020