Nigel Adkins guided Southampton from League One to the Premier League during his time at the club. 

The Saints find themselves at the summit of the top flight after their win over Newcastle United last night, with Adkins tweeting out:

His message was met by thankful Southampton fans, still giddy about being top, but remembering their rise from the third tier.

Adkins took over at St. Mary’s in September 2010, having previously been at Scunthorpe United, and achieved back-to-back promotions before being harshly sacked in 2013 and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

He has since gone onto have spells at Reading and Sheffield United where it didn’t work out for him. However, his most recent stint at Hull City was more successful and he kept the Tigers in the Championship comfortably despite off-the-field issues.

Adkins has found himself out of the game for over a year now but continues to be tweet out his daily routines, breakfasts and motivation videos to his followers on Twitter.

He has been linked with the vacant Tranmere Rovers job, as per The72, where his career in the game began.

