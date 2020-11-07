QPR travel to Blackburn Rovers today and are looking for a third consecutive win. Here is a predicted line-up for the Hoops-

GK- Seny Dieng- He has made the number one spot his own this season and is impressing for the London club.



RB- Todd Kane- The experienced full-back has started to force his way back into the starting XI ahead of Osman Kakay over recent games.

CB- Rob Dickie- He is starting to find his feet after his summer switch from Oxford United.

CB- Yoann Barbet- The Frenchman has been ever-present in the R’s back-line so far this term.

LB- Lee Wallace- He is back from injury and could get the nod ahead of Niko Hämäläinen for this one.

CM- Geoff Cameron- QPR’s skipper will be eager to lead his side to another win this afternoon.

CM- Tom Carroll- The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City man has made nine appearances since his free transfer switch.

RM- Albert Adomah- His experience will come in handy as the R’s face a tough test at Ewood Park.

CAM- Ilias Chair- The 23-year-old has bagged twice in 10 matches in the league this season and will be eager to add more assists to his game.

LM- Chris Willock- Mark Warburton’s side are sweating over the fitness of Bright Osayi-Samuel so could hand the former Arsenal and Benfica man a start.

ST- Macauley Bonne- It’s a tough choice between him and Lyndon Dykes, but QPR may go for the summer recruit from Charlton Athletic today after his last-gasp winner against Derby County in midweek.



Who will win today?