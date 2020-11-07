Chris Martin was on hand to score the only goal in Bristol City’s 1-0 win at Cardiff City in the Championship last night.

The ex-Derby County striker has proved a hit with the Bristol City fans since his free transfer to the club over the summer.

He’s helped his new side to a fine start under new manager Dean Holden having created four goals for his teammates, but last night he would score his first for the club.

It was a poacher’s goal for Martin, made easy by Antoine Semenyo who picked him out in the six-yard box – and it’s the 20-year-old who Martin has been most impressed with.

Speaking on Bristol City’s official YouTube channel, Martin hailed the recent impact that Semenyo is having:

“I love his attitude and his energy, and everything that he brings,” he said.

“I think as a young lad, he’s got the right attitude and drive to go very far – he’s got pace and he’s got power, and he’s also got that intelligence with his vision, his assists, and he’s a goalscorer too, very good finisher as I’ve seen in training.

“I’ve been very impressed, and when he picked the ball up I just had to try and get between the sticks, and thankfully he picked me out.”

Semenyo came off the bench at Huddersfield last week. He picked out Jay Dasilva for the opening goal in what finished as a 2-1 win, and was handed a start by Holden last night.

Featuring in part of a midfield three, he looked lively all night, and is someone who Robins fans are really excited to see in action throughout the campaign.

He’s featured in all 11 of Bristol City’s Championship games so far this season having spent the last campaign out on loan with Sunderland.

Now though, Semenyo looks to be getting he first-team opportunities he needs to really progress, and playing with experienced Championship players like Martin is only going to help the Englishman go further.