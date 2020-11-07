Charlton Athletic take on Plymouth Argyle today in the FA Cup and are expected to make some changes. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Addicks-

GK- Ashley Maynard-Brewer- The Australian has made a couple of cup appearances so far this season and is likely slot in for Ben Amos for this one.



RB- Adam Matthews- He could get the nod to start ahead of fellow Wales international Chris Gunter.

CB- Ryan Inniss- The summer recruit from Crystal Palace has impressed so far for the Addicks.

CB- Charlie Barker- Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo is injured meaning Lee Bowyer’s side could turn to the 17-year-old who has already played seven times this season.

LB- Ben Purrington- Charlton have a tough decision between him and Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen.

CM- Jake Forster-Caskey- He is expected to play against Argyle this afternoon to get some more minutes under his belt.

CM- Dylan Levitt- Bowyer should freshen up his midfield and play the Manchester United loan man from the start.

CM- Jonny Williams- The ex-Palace and Ipswich Town man also spent the last game on the bench and could also get some game time today.

CAM- Marcus Maddison- Charlton are set to hand him his first start against the Pilgrims and their fans will be eager to see how he gets on. (This midfield three could change into a 4-4-2).

ST- Chuks Aneke- He has mainly been used as a substitute so far this term but deserves an FA Cup start.

ST- Paul Smyth- The QPR loanee may also play a part for the Addicks.



