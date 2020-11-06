Cardiff City lost 1-0 at home to Bristol City in the Championship tonight, thanks to an early goal from Chris Martin.

The ex-Derby County striker finished form close range to seal the win, but the win wasn’t all that convincing. Cardiff had possession and had the chances, but it ended in frustration.

One name who came into question online was Kieffer Moore. The Welsh international was brought in from Wigan Athletic over summer, having scored three goals for the club so far this season.

But he should perhaps have made that four tonight, or even five – fans blasted him throughout for his wastefulness in-front of goal, which seemingly cost Cardiff what looked like a winnable game.

The striker netted 10 for Wigan last season and 17 for Barnsley the season prior. But he’s not yet hit peak form for Cardiff, netting just once in his last 10 appearances for club and country.

Plenty of Cardiff fans had their say on his performance tonight, and here’s what they had to say:

Not a bad half. Moore needs to start taking his chances, he’s not as clinical as every makes out him out to be. Bacuna isn’t a RB and shame the wingers didn’t start playing until 3 minutes! But big half now lads we can do this #bluebirds #carbri — John (@Jonno2601) November 6, 2020

Not direct like everyone seems to think but we are playing well! Kieffer has to be more clinical! — Jamie CCFC Anderson (@JamieAnderson93) November 6, 2020

Moore's had so many chances 😩😩 — Edon (@EllDonne) November 6, 2020

Moore 😂 yet to see him have an outstanding game, big and tall, gives free kicks away for fun. When all we want is goals. — John Morgan (@LipsJsm) November 6, 2020

Moore is poor not having it just because he is welsh. — Glennerboy (@glennerboy) November 6, 2020

Nobody can blame harris for tonight, we've had the chances, its not up to a manager to put them away — Luke Summers (@LukeSumm) November 6, 2020

actually playing quite decent need to take these chances though. Moore needs to be finishing these — Rhys Jones (@Rhysj91) November 6, 2020