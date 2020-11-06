Big continental sides such as world football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are circling around him and English sides such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds United are alos said to have a degree of interest in him. Yes, Michale Olise is a wanted man but all these clubs are set for disappointment according to a ‘Reading source’ referenced by Football League World in an article by Sam Rourke.

18-year-old attacking midfielder Olise, a France youth international was a free trasnfer youth player for Reading from Premier League side Chelsea in 2015 and has worked his way up the ranks at the Berkshire club over the course of the last five years-or-so.

Olise made the breakthrough to the Under-18s at the Madejski Stadium in 2017, leaping into the first-team picture last summer. The youngster has made 38 appearances over that time for the senior squad but it is his form this season that is turning heads.

He’s featured in all 10 of the Royals Sky Bet Championship games so far this campaign. Yet, it’s not just ‘featuring’ that Olise has done; he’s not just turned up and made up the numbers. It’s his output across that span of 10 games that has made sides sit up and take notice.

In 764 minutes of on-pitch action for the table-topping Royals, Olise has scored 2 goals and weighed in with 3 assists. With the footballing pedigree that he’s picked up from stays with Chelsea and also Manchester City as a youngster, coupled to this blistering start this season, it is not hard to see why sides are said to be falling over themselves to land him.

Yet, Football League World’s ‘Reading source’ has revealed news that will leave the whole host of sides chasing him feeling more than a little disappointed. This source has informed FLW that Loise is going nowhere, with the article’s writer stating “Reading have no plans to sell Michael Olise in the upcoming January transfer window.”

That’s a bold, bold statement in terms of the quality and status of sides said to have an interest in the young Frenchman. Should any of these clubs decide to get overly serious, stoicism is no match for a full wallet or a packed cheque book.

Will Reading be able to hold out in the face of concerted interest in Michael Olise?