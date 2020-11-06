Derby County fans took to Twitter tonight, after ex-player Chris Martin netted for Bristol City at Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.

The forward was allowed to leave Pride Park at the end of last season. A new deal couldn’t be dealt and so he joined up with Dean Holden’s Bristol City.

Nobody expected much of the signing at first, but Martin has quickly become a fans’ favourite at Ashton Gate, and he solidified that popularity with his first goal for the club tonight.

READ: Barcelona, Real Madrid monitoring Championship man with £8m release clause

It was a typical poachers finish, and it adds to his four assist for this season.

He was a favourite among Derby fans and many were sad to see him go – that sadness is only amplified by their current league position, and inability to score of late.

See what the Derby fans had to say on Twitter tonight, as their former striker continues to impress in a Bristol City shirt:

Chris Martin bagging goals 😭 miss you x — Rosie (@rosehatton_) November 6, 2020

Getting rid of Chris Martin and not replacing him still baffles me — Dan (@Daniel_Burton05) November 6, 2020

Chris Martin now has more goals/ assists for Bristol, than Derby have scored as a team in the league… brilliant business again #dcfc — Simon Mole (@SuperMoley) November 6, 2020