Chris Hughton has said Nottingham Forest will assess their squad in January and make changes where necessary, as per talkSPORT.

The 61-year-old has won two out of opening six games in charge of the Reds.

Sabri Lamouchi’s time at the City Ground came to a bitter end and Forest now have a man who is vastly experienced and knows what it takes to get out of this division, having previously guided Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion to promotion.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United full-back has said the second tier side are looking to do some business in the January transfer window.

“It’s about getting to January and assessing whether we need to make a few tweaks here and there,” Hughton said on talkSPORT, “We’ve got a lot to work to do before we get there. It’s about the balance of the squad. If I can get the club to January in the best possible position that we can, but we need to pick up more wins.

“I’ve been delighted with aspects of our games and we’ve not been losing many games which is a plus, but we need to start winning more. It lifts the mood hugely, especially winning late on like we did, and hopefully we can take that into the next game at home against Wycombe.”

On having no crowds, he said: “If anything it’s more unpredictable than my last time managing here (in the Championship) and part of that is to do with there being no crowds as it even games up. At the weekend and midweek we’re [my staff] going through the games and it’s getting so unpredictable in these results.”

Nottingham Forest will want to build on their win against Coventry City last time out against Wycombe Wanderers.

