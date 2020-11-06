According to a report by The Sun’s Josh Graham, following on from earlier news released by Derby County themselves, the takeover deal by Abu Dhabi sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan in all but done after things have moved on in the past couple of days.

Derby are languishing near the bottom of the table in this season’s Sky Bet Championship, a season that is not yet a quarter of the way through. They have just six points from a possible 30 on offer and have a -9 goal difference already.

Still, that has not put off the cash-rich sheikh in a deal that could see current Derby owner Mel Morris walk away from Pride Park £60m better off. Derby County’s statement revealed that talks had been ongoing since May and had stepped up in intensity this last week.

Whilst the takeover could be good news for Mel Morris and his bank account, it might not be the level of news that would bring a smile to the face of Rams manager Phillip Cocu. That is, if a report from yesterday’s Daily Mail’s ‘Mail Online’ portal is anything to go on.

In an article ostensibly about the takeover, Mail reporters Matt Hughes and Tom Collomosse write that Cocu’s reign could be at threat with any new owners incoming. They write that this impending takeover “could seal the fate of manager Phillip Cocu.” Indeed, they go as far to say that this is almost something that is expected in some quarters.

Hughes and Collomosse commented that Cocu was only still at the Pride Park reins due to concerns that sacking him would cause instability leading to the takeover floundering at this late stage. They even wrote that Derby players “do not expect the Dutchman to survive the forthcoming international break.”

A completed takeover could very well hasten Cocu’s severance from Derby County. A combination of table position, sliding form and the will of the new owners could prove to be an obstacle too big for the former Dutch international to ride out.

Will a takeover at Derby County be the end of Phillip Cocu?