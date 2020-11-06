Blackburn Rovers’ Tyler Magloire has joined Hartlepool United on loan until January.

The National League outfit sit in 6th-place after six games of their season. Manager Dave Challinor is hoping to return the club into the Football League, solidifying his defence with the capture of Magloire.

Magloire, 21, is a a product of the Blackburn youth academy. Having joined the youth side for the 2015/16 season, he worked his way into the development side, and made two first-team appearances in the league in the 2018/19 campaign.

He spent part of last season on loan with Rochdale but he only managed a further two appearances. Now with first-team opportunities remaining limited at Ewood Park, he’s linked up with Hartlepool.

Blackburn started the season in blistering form. They were free-scoring in the first few games, but a couple of injuries have set them back, and they’ve now won just one of their last seven.

A 0-0 draw at home to Middlesbrough last time out places them in 17th ahead of the weekend, when they host 16th-place Queens Park Rangers.

The cracks have quickly appeared in this Rovers side and manager Tony Mowbray could quickly find himself in hot water if the results don’t pick up soon.

Last time round, a resurgent New Year period for Rovers saw them in a challenging position outside the top-six. Though some poor form after the restart would see them slump to a mid-table finish.

Nevertheless, it could still be a prosperous season for Blackburn, and Magloire could yet come back and help them in the second-half if he can impress with Hartlepool.