Mansfield Town have appointed Nigel Clough as their new manager, as announced by their official club website. Here are five players he could target for his new side in January-

George Thorne- He is a free agent after leaving Oxford United at the end of last season and will be weighing up his next move. Clough managed him at Derby County and could monitor his situation.

Louis Reed, Peterborough United- The midfielder was rising up through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane when Clough was manager at Sheffield United. Fast forward to now and he is playing for the Posh in League One but only has a year left on his contract there and has only played three games this term.

Nathan Broadhead, Everton- He spent last season on loan at Burton Albion under the new Mansfield boss and finds himself back at Goodison Park now. Could the Stags hand him an opportunity this winter to get some more experience under his belt?

Jacob Davenport, Blackburn Rovers- The ex-Manchester City man also played for Clough at Burton. He spent time during the 2017/18 campaign with the Brewers and now plays for Blackburn. However, he struggles for regular game time at Ewood Park and could be an option on loan for Mansfield.

Simon Dawkins- He is a free agent and worked with him at Derby. The experienced winger has previously played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient and Ipswich Town, as well as a spell in Major League Soccer at San Jose Earthquakes.





