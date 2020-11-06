Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said he ‘revels’ in the idea that teams in the Championship don’t want to come up against his sides, as he takes Boro to Brentford this weekend.

The veteran gaffer managed to steer Middlesbrough away from relegation last season, and has them competing in the top-six this time round after their 0-0 draw at Blackburn this week took them to nine unbeaten in the league.

His side’s are notoriously physical, hard to beat and to break down, and it’s a mantra that Warnock is very aware he has. Speaking to FourFourTwo , he said of it:

“I revel in that. I don’t like anybody having an easy game against my teams. I’m probably near the top of the league in that respect when you look at managers you don’t want to play against.

“I’m not saying that we’re very, very good, but I don’t think you want to play against us. I’ve always taken pride in that.”

Middlesbrough have only conceded five goals in their 10 league games this season, giving them the best defensive record in the division.

But with nine goals to their name, converting draws into wins is proving a task for Warnock and Boro. Brentford meanwhile have scored 17 this season.

“[Ivan] Toney has got 10 goals – I think that’s more than we’ve scored, isn’t it?,” joked Warnock. “Having said that, they did pay £10 million for him, so you’ve got to put things in perspective.”

Brentford go into this weekend in 10th-place. Thomas Frank’s side are seemingly still recovering from last season’s play-off heartbreak, with results proving indifferent after a summer of sales.

Boro will be a tough task for every club this season. Warnock has quickly implemented his trademark style on the team and it’s so far proving effective, and is finally giving Boro fans something to shout about.