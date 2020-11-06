‘I revel in that’ – Neil Warnock sends message to Championship clubs as Boro face Brentford
“I revel in that. I don’t like anybody having an easy game against my teams. I’m probably near the top of the league in that respect when you look at managers you don’t want to play against.
“I’m not saying that we’re very, very good, but I don’t think you want to play against us. I’ve always taken pride in that.”
Middlesbrough have only conceded five goals in their 10 league games this season, giving them the best defensive record in the division.
But with nine goals to their name, converting draws into wins is proving a task for Warnock and Boro. Brentford meanwhile have scored 17 this season.
“[Ivan] Toney has got 10 goals – I think that’s more than we’ve scored, isn’t it?,” joked Warnock. “Having said that, they did pay £10 million for him, so you’ve got to put things in perspective.”
Brentford go into this weekend in 10th-place. Thomas Frank’s side are seemingly still recovering from last season’s play-off heartbreak, with results proving indifferent after a summer of sales.
Boro will be a tough task for every club this season. Warnock has quickly implemented his trademark style on the team and it’s so far proving effective, and is finally giving Boro fans something to shout about.