Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has played down the rumours linking him the West Bromwich Albion job.

The ex-Leeds United midfielder gained recognition after he guided Charlton into the Championship back in 2019. But he’d be taking his team immediately down to League One after a disastrous year, both on and off the pitch.

Now though, despite their third tier status, things are looking up for Charlton. They’ve won their last six game sin League One having kept five clean sheets in that time, finding themselves 3rd in the table.

With a new owner at the helm as well, Charlton have the chance for a sustained promotion bid this year. Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer said on the West Brom links:

“I think you know me now, I don’t look at social media or the papers. I keep away from all that.

“It’s nice to be recognised. It happened a few times last season and the season before. If you do well then people recognise you do well.”

Birmingham City were lining-up the appointment of Bowyer last season. After Pep Clotet walked, ex-Blues player Bowyer was strongly tipped, although the rumours never materialised.

Thomas Sandgaard is now the owner of Charlton Athletic. His arrivals closes the curtain on one of the Championship’s greatest scandals in East Street Investments, and Bowyer is delighted to with the outcome:

“I’ve got an owner now that is interested and wants to move the club forward and is moving the club forward,” he said. “That – as a manager – is what you want.

“I want to be successful. I’ve never once denied that. I want to be successful and be as high as I can and challenge myself – I have an owner who wants to move in the same direction. I’m happy here.”

Last year’s 2nd-place team in the Championship – West Brom – are struggling to adapt to life in the top-flight. Slaven Bilic is coming under mounting pressure but perhaps Bowyer is not the right man anyway.

It’s an exciting time at Charlton with the fiascoes of last year well and truly behind them – it’s time to rebuild, and get Charlton back into the Championship.