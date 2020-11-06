Martin Cranie is a safe pair of hands in the Championship and is impressing for Luton Town.

The experienced defender joined the Hatters after their promotion from League One and has played 37 times for them so far.

Cranie, who is 34 years old, slotted in at left-back for Nathan Jones’ side in their midweek win at Rotherham United and earned the plaudit of his manager.

“You think about the back four, it was pretty much all the four defenders I could pick,” Jones said, as per Luton Today, “One thing you think that back four would compete as they’re experienced. They put their head on it, they defend well, Sonny Bradley and Glen Rea, excellent, Matty Person, superb, Cranie just keeps rolling out games.

“I wouldn’t say that’s the most fluent back four, but when you come away and you need to put your head on it, that back four did and we’re very proud of them.”

Cranie is a useful player for Luton and he has played a key part in their strong start to the new season. He adds valuable experience and versatility to their ranks.

The defender has racked up over 400 appearances in his career, having previously played for the likes of Southampton, Portsmouth, Coventry City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Luton travel to his former club Huddersfield tomorrow and will be looking for another win. They currently sit 9th in the league table and are only a single point outside the Play-Offs.

Have you been impressed with Martin Cranie this season, Luton fans?