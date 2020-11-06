Charlton Athletic saw a move for FC Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz fall through last month, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks were looking to lure the Danish forward to the Valley but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, scored 18 goals in the Danish Super League last season. He has also previously played in his native Denmark for the likes of Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

He has also had stints in Guingamp in France, Sarpsborg in Norway and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium in the past.

Schwartz was identified by Charlton as someone to replace Macauley Bonne, who left for Championship side QPR, and they were willing to pay a big fee to get him.

Nevertheless, the League One have Conor Washington, Omar Bogle and Paul Smyth as their attacking options now and are flying at the moment, winning six games in a row.

They are in FA Cup action tomorrow afternoon against Plymouth Argyle and are expected to make a few changes to freshen up their side. Their boss, Lee Bowyer, has told their official club website: “We’ve got a few people who are feeling little things here or there. We’re going to have to look after them for the next two weeks and make sure they are okay for Gillingham. We won’t risk anyone.”

In other Charlton news, The72 looked at why Conor Washington is turning into an inspired signing for the London club.

Do you wish you had signed Schwartz, Charlton fans?