As quoted by the Watford Observer, former Watford boss Nigel Pearson has said that his sacking from the Hornets left him feeling “angry” and “upset”.

Earlier this year, Nigel Pearson was shockingly sacked as manager of Watford.

The 57-year-old took over at Vicarage Road with the club seven points adrift in the relegation zone of the Premier League, going on to guide them to three points above the relegation zone at the time of his sacking just two games before the end of the campaign.

Pearson’s departure left Watford fans shocked as they were eventually relegated to the Championship after losing their final two games under the caretaker management of Hayden Mullins.

Pearson has been out of management since and now, he has opened up on his departure from Watford. Speaking to the Watford Observer, Pearson has said that he was left “angry” and “upset” at his sacking, saying:

“I’m not going to be anything other than brutally honest about it. I was upset. I was angry. I felt it was… I didn’t understand why it happened. I can’t.

“All I would say is that when I joined Watford, I joined with a very clear understanding that what might happen might not be clear… so that’s a real oxymoron.

“I wasn’t shocked on the day because there were a series of events which I mulled over in my head and sort of put together, and by the time I had got a missed call and rang the person (Giraldi) who rang me and said, ‘You’re not ringing to sack me, are you?’, it was clear.

“I’d already rung Craig (Shakespeare, Watford’s then-assistant manager) to say, ‘By the way, I’ve got a missed call and I’ve been stopped from going into the training ground by the security guards’. I said to Shakey, ‘Look, I think we’re in trouble here, but I’ll ring you back in 10 minutes’. I did, and we’d been sacked.”

Pearson went on to add that the nature of his sacking was “very disrespectful”, revealing that some of the players knew of his departure before he was told himself.

Watford fans, do you think you would still be a Premier League club if Pearson was not sacked? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would Watford still be a Premier League club if Pearson was not sacked?