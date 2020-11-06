Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has spoken to the club ahead of the visit of Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow.

The Swans currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table, after yet another blistering start to the season under Steve Cooper.

He did it last time round but had to settle for a late play-off spot, this time round though, Cooper looks to have much more selection in his squad, and much more stability.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Farke outed Andre Ayew as Swansea’s main threat, and expressed the need to keep him at bay tomorrow:

READ: QPR should target this wantaway PL man based in West London

“Ayew is a key player for them,” he said. “We need to control him but also their other strengths. They have quality players in the offence as well. We have to be pretty, pretty aware of their style.”

The Ghanaian star has already netted five goals for the Swans this term, adding to an impressive 16 scored in last season’s competition.

He’s the spearhead behind this exciting Swansea City side and Norwich will have a task in keeping him quiet, with 3rd-place Norwich able to leapfrog Swansea with a win.

READ: Barcelona, Real Madrid monitoring Championship man with £8m release clause

Both remain behind leaders Reading though, who have a three point gap over Swansea. It’s a unlikely top-three after the 10th round of play, but many feel Norwich aren’t yet hitting top gear.

A win over Swansea on Saturday would be a huge result for Farke, and a huge statement of intent to the rest of the division.

Expect a well-fought, often cagey affair at Carrow Road, and one which either team could steal with the odd goal.