Mansfield Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Derby County and Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has been appointed as their new manager.

Following the departure of Graham Coughlan, Mansfield Town have been on the lookout for a new manager. Now, it has been confirmed that the Stags have found themselves a new boss.

As confirmed on the official club website on Friday, former Derby County and Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has taken up the role as manager of Mansfield Town.

Clough has been out of work since earlier this year, resigning from his role at Burton Albion amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after completing his return to management, Clough will be hoping to help turn around Mansfield Town’s fortunes.

Upon the confirmation of Clough’s appointment, chairman and co-chairwoman John and Carolyn Radford moved to express their delight at the arrival, saying:

“Nigel has an outstanding pedigree in football and a proven track record of significantly improving the teams he has managed. He brings 20 years’ managerial experience to the club and can provide the stability and leadership which we require at One Call Stadium.

“Our chief executive, David Sharpe, led the process of selecting our next manager and we, along with the board of directors, unanimously approved when Nigel was recommended.

“We consider Nigel’s appointment to be a real coup for Mansfield Town and he will have our full and unwavering support.”

After 11 League Two games, Mansfield are without a win an occupy 22nd place, with seven draws and four losses so far. Clough will be looking to work his magic to help the Stags turn around their shocking form sooner rather than later.

Do think Clough is the right man for the job?