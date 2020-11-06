Birmingham City insider Brian Dick took part in a live Q&A with Blues fans this morning, with the question of Alexandre Pato’s supposed move to St Andrew’s coming into question.

The Brazilian has been all over the EFL headlines in the past week after it was discovered that Birmingham were planning a shock approach for the free agent.

An ex-Milan and Chelsea striker, as well as a Brazil no.9, Pato’s career has gone terribly downhill from his earlier days, having last represented Sao Paulo.

This morning, Brian Dick had this say on on the ongoing rumours, for Birmingham Live:

“The Pato link still seems pretty fanciful to me, it’s doing the rounds in Italy and Brazil again but the articles keep referring to each other so it seems to be feeding on itself without much of substance.

“As far as we can tell from his social media channels, he’s still in Brazil, training away.”

The 31-year-old Pato will no doubt find another club soon, but is a move to Birmingham out of reach?

It’s a long way for the striker to come for what’d likely be a short-term deal, but one last chance to maybe prove himself in the European game.

It seems like Italian outfit Monza are eyeing up a deal, and here’s why they might prove a more likely destination for Pato than Birmingham: