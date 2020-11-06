Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said that the club will be exploring the option of bringing in free agents to help deal with injury problems.

Rotherham United’s injury problems are mounting up, with Paul Warne given a host of absences to contend with in the coming weeks. The transfer window is now shut which means the Millers may have to delve into the free-agent market to help deal with the injuries.

Shaun MacDonald will be out for some time after breaking his leg last weekend, while the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene and Clark Robertson are also set for stints on the sidelines.

Now, Paul Warne has spoken about the possibility of signing players on a free transfer to bolster his options. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the Millers boss said that he will be taking the chance to add free agents to his squad, with a midfielder the man priority after MacDonald’s injury. Warne said:

“If there is an opportunity to bring someone in, we will, because it is a big blow losing Macca [MacDonald]. The way we play and playing two games a week, it is physically exhausting.

“If you look at our upcoming fixtures, to play all them games and get everybody through those is going to be pretty tricky.

“If I could bring a midfielder in, I think I would and January will be big for every club. I have got someone in mind, I have had someone in mind for the last three to four months.

“I think the player may be keen on coming. I will arrange to meet the player next week and see if anything can materialise.”



Rotherham United fans, do you agree with Warne? Do the Millers need to bring in a new free agent midfielder? Have your say in the poll below.

Do Rotherham United need a free agent midfielder to come in?