The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire is set to join National League outfit Hartlepool United on loan.

Blackburn. Sending young centre half Tyler Magloire to Hartlepool on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 6, 2020

Last season, Blackburn Rovers starlet Tyler Magloire spent the first half of the campaign on loan with League One side Rochdale. Now, it seems the young defender is set to head out for more senior experience.

As per a report from The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Magloire is poised to make a loan move to the National League to link up with Hartlepool United. Magloire will come in to bolster their defensive ranks while picking up more senior experience away from Ewood Park.

Magloire has only made a total of seven senior appearances, so it will be good for the young centre-back to pick up experience of first-team football. Well known for his pace, the 21-year-old will be competing with the likes of former Norwich City youngster Timi Odusina, Gary Liddle, Aaron Cunningham and Ryan Johnson for a spot in the side.

Since making his way through Blackburn Rovers’ youth academy, Magloire has notched up 40 appearances for the club’s Under-23s, also featuring 18 times for the Under-18s.

His debut for the senior side came towards the end of the 2018/19 Championship campaign, starting against Wigan Athletic.

