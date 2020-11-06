Cardiff City host Severnside rivals Bristol City in the Championship tonight, and here we take a look at their expected line-up and injuries ahead of the clash.

Last year’s 5th-placed team will welcome their close neighbours tonight, in what’s bound to be an entertaining evening game in the second-tier.

Neil Harris’ side have started slowly, sitting in 13th compared to Dean Holden’s side, who are currently 7th.

Here we take a look at how Cardiff are likely to line-up tonight:

GK Alex Smithies – The ex-QPR man has made this no.1 spot his own after displacing Neil Etheridge last season.

LB Joe Bennett: Easily criticised for some often underwhelming performances, but Bennett has performed solidly in the last three outings, and is a certain for this left-back spot tonight.

RB Leandro Bacuna: A central midfielder by trade, he’s found a new role under Neil Harris, becoming an ever-reliable and dynamic right-back who looks to have that spot on lockdown.

CB Sean Morrison: Club-captain, and no doubt about his place in the starting line-up tonight.

CB Curtis Nelson: He and Morrison have built up an ever-solidifying partnership in the heart of this Cardiff defence, so expect to see him in the starting squad tonight.

LM Harry Wilson: His ranged goal last time out has brought him back into the spotlight – a fine player, and one who Cardiff fans are really starting to love.

RM Junior Hoilett: It’s hard to see Harris change his side at all from their last outing against Barnsley, and the experienced head of Hoilett will no doubt be involved tonight.

CM Marlon Pack: Keeps things ticking over nicely, and a wall in the middle of the park when he wants to be.

CM Joe Ralls: Three goals in his last two from central midfield, and the Cardiff stalwart is looking as though he could yet go on to have his best season for the club.

ST Kieffer Moore: Just one goal in ten performances for club and country going into tonight, but Harris’ marquee summer signing will be given the time he needs to adjust to this Cardiff side.

ST Robert Glatzel: Completing an unchanged line-up, and a fearsome striker force for Cardiff. Glatzel too needs a goal, having not scored for Cardiff since July.

Injuries: Cardiff will be without all of Filip Benkovic, Greg Cunningham and long-term absentee Isaac Vassell tonight, with Lee Tomlin a doubt also.