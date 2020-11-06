League One side Accrington Stanley have confirmed on their official club website that former Blackburn Rovers striker Lewis Mansell has joined the club on a short-term deal.

Following his departure from Scottish side Partick Thistle, striker Lewis Mansell has been on the lookout for a new club. Now, it has been confirmed that he has completed a return to the Football League.

Accrington Stanley have moved to bring Mansell in on a free transfer, announcing the deal on Friday morning. The striker completes his return to English football after his release from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2019.

Mansell has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club and will now be looking to prove himself in League One with John Coleman’s side. Speaking to the club’s official website after the move was confirmed, Mansell said he is looking to do just that upon to his return to a club close to home. He said:

“I think I’ve got what it takes to play in League One and hopefully go higher. I’ve always followed Accrington anyway, my grandparents live close to the stadium so I’ve always been around here.

“I went to a few games with my dad when I was younger, so it’s a club that I’ve known about for quite a while.”

