Fulham’s Stefan Johansen has told Norwegian news outlet VG that he will try and force a move out of Craven Cottage this January, if Scott Parker doesn’t recall him in his 25-man squad.

The 29-year-old has won two promotions with Fulham, but in their 2018/19 Premier League season and this new one, he’s been but a bystander.

Parker made the bold decision to leave him out of his 25-man Premier League squad, which means that Johansen will not be able to feature in the top-flight for Fulham until January when Parker can select a new 25.

But speaking to VG, Johansen said how he is hoping for some game-time come January:

“I have no doubt that I want to play matches. So, if there is a similar situation in January, then it is of course appropriate to leave.

READ: 3 potential striker targets for Birmingham City this January

“I almost have to take it when it comes. First, the body must return to 100% to be as ready as possible for one or the other. At that age and situation, you will know where to be for the next three or four years.”

The midfielder has 55 caps for Norway. He’s an experienced player having previously played at Celtic and West Brom, and one who possesses a lot of great technical abilities.

When he was performing for Fulham, the fans loved him – dynamic and with a fine array of passing, it’s only for the likes of Tom Cairney and Josh Onomah breaking through last season that kept Johansen on the bench.

READ: Barcelona, Real Madrid monitoring Championship man with £8m release clause

QPR though could be the ideal next step for Johansen.

Mark Warburton loves a technically strong midfield and whilst he made some keen acquisitions over summer, there still seems to be a missing piece in the puzzle.

Someone like Johansen who can better link defence and attack, and who can play the ball forward and get QPR firing on all cylinders again would be beneficial.

Wages would obviously play a huge part in this deal, and a loan move with a view to permanently signing might be an idea, but one for QPR to potentially ponder over.