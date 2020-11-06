Birmingham City have had a mixed start to the season under new boss Aitor Karanka, but one problem seems to be glaring more so than other – goals.

They’ve netted just eight goals in their opening ten Championship games, with only the bottom-three and Nottingham Forest having scored less.

Blues fans knew what thy were getting themselves in for with the appointment of Karanka though – astute football, often winning or losing games by the odd goal and so on, but the Spaniard looks as though he could really do with a striker in January.

Here we take a look at three possible striker option for Birmingham in January:

Kayden Jackson

The Ipswich Town man was linked with Blues over the summer, as well as Bournemouth and Stoke City. But injury, followed by a positive covid test has seen him remain at Portman Road, having endured a belated start to the season.

He’s now three appearances to his name this season after making his return, and after netting 11 times in league One last campaign, a strong showing in the run-in to Christmas could land him his Championship move.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Another League One striker who was tightly linked with a Championship move last season, both in the winter and summer transfer window, but who ended up joining Peterborough United.

He’s netted six in his opening 11 for Posh as they lead the pack in League One. Stranger things have happened than a player making one move in summer and another in winter, but if his form continues then there’s bound to be clubs looking at him.

A lucrative offer could tempt him away from what could be a promotion season for Peterborough, but it would have to be a healthy payday to bring him to St Andrew’s.

Charlie Austin

The West Brom man was all but set to leave the club last summer. He’s seemingly no longer needed at The Hawthorns with their promotion to the Premier League, and a number of Championship clubs were tipped with a loan move.

He showed last season that he can still score at this level, and with his pedigree as a natural-born poacher, he could be exactly what Birmingham need in their time of goal-shyness.

Close to West Bromwich, Birmingham could be an ideal second-half of the season loan move for Austin, potentially with the option to buy.