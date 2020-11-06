Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has discussed a summer of transfer rumours in a recent interview with the East Anglian Daily Times, and provided an update on his contact situation at Portman Road.

The 26-year-old forward has had to work his way up the footballing pyramid. From Oxford City to Tamworth, to scoring 11 League One goals for Ipswich Town last season, and almost landing himself a move to Bournemouth in the process.

“It’s flattering when you get interest from the league above, especially a team that have just come down from the Premier League,” Jackson told EADT of his proposed move to Bournemouth.

“That’s part and parcel of being a footballer,” he continued. “You get interest, have bids come in and stuff like that. At the end of the day if it doesn’t suit all parties then it’s a non starter really – you can’t get too carried away by things like that until all parties agree.”

But Jackson has remained at Ipswich going into this new 2020/21 League One campaign.

He’s been limited to just three appearances so far though after injury beset his start to the season, but he’s enough time to get back up to match fitness in time for another transfer showdown in January.

“Ultimately Ipswich chose to turn the offers down, I’m here as an Ipswich player and I’m looking to do my best in an Ipswich shirt going forward,” said Jackson. “We’ll see where that takes me.”

When asked about his current contract situation at Ipswich – Jackson’s deal is set to expire in the summer of next year – he told EADT:

“In truth I’ve had to no contact. I spoke to my agent in the summer and he was of the impression that the best thing for me is just to concentrate on my rehab, get back match fit, get back to playing games and then things will happen – be that here or elsewhere.”

January then could be a pivotal time for both club and player. As well as Bournemouth, both Birmingham City and Stoke City were tightly linked with the striker over summer, and all three clubs could move again in January.

Birmingham in particular, who are light on goals, could make a move. But it’ll be interesting to see how quickly Jackson can recover and get back to scoring ways, and to see what comes of his contract at the club.