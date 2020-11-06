Derby County have had a disastrous start to the 2020/21 Championship season, sitting in 23rd-place of the table after 10 games.

If it weren’t for Sheffield Wednesday’s points fiasco, Derby would be holding up the Championship table. They’ve endured a torrid time of late and now, Phillip Cocu looks as though he’s on the brink of the sack.

It was all looking so good for him last season; a resurgent second-half of the campaign saw them have a sniff of the top-six, but midway trough the restart, the wheels began to fall off.

Now with a takeover bid on the horizon, times are set to change at Pride Park. Cocu could well face the sack in the coming hours or days, and here’s three names who could steady the ship, and replace him in the short-term:

Steve McClaren

Everyone’s favourite umbrella donning, ex-England boss, McClaren has been out of work since his QPR sacking back in 2019, but his history with Derby County could make him the ideal man to see this season out with no relegation angst.

Not a popular choice by any means, but McClaren is experienced if anything. Derby are in free fall right now and Cocu’s lack of managerial experience in the second tier might be to blame.

McClaren then could step in, steady the ship and bring Derby back to a state where they can focus on who their next manager might be, rather than worrying about an untimely relegation into League One.

READ: Barcelona, Real Madrid monitoring Championship man with £8m release clause

Lee Johnson

The Bristolian left his former post at Bristol City in disarray – a longstanding boss who’d come so close on occasion, but had eventually lost the faith of the fans, who wanted him out long before he eventually did get the boot.

But a manager with a good Championship pedigree nonetheless, Johnson has the ability to make play-off contenders out of Derby, but would he be more interested in a long-term position?

He’s definitely an option for County. Appointing him might mean giving him a full season next time round though and that is something that Robins fans might warn Derby fans of.

READ: Bristol City boss hints at potential transfers ahead of Cardiff City clash

Nigel Pearson

Winner of one promotion from the Championship – with Leicester City in 2014 – Pearson is a familiar face in football. He lost his Watford job rather unfortunately at the end of last season, and so he’s a manager on the market.

A once Derby County boss of course, Pearson oversaw just 14 games in 2016 before departing, but could he be the ideal man to stabilise the club’s current situation?

Experienced and stern, Pearson showed Watford fans last year that he can (just about) save a club from relegation. He might also be more suited to a short-term position than say, Johnson, and so he might be an attractive option should Derby decide that Cocu’s time is out.