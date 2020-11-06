Noel Hunt is in caretaker charge of Swindon Town until they find a new manager.

The Robins are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Richie Wellens, who has left for Salford City.

Hunt is their interim manager alongside first-team coach Tommy Wright, who has also been linked with a switch to Salford, as per The72.

Swindon face a big decision on who they want as their new manager, with the likes of Paul Tisdale, Paul Heckingbottom and Danny Cowley in the running.

However, it may not be beyond the realms of possibility that Hunt could be considered for the full-time role.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international is currently one of the frontrunners despite not being a manager before. He already knows the club and all the players and it will be interesting to see how they get on under him in the FA Cup against Darlington tomorrow.

Hunt had spells as a player with the likes of Reading, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southend United. He linked up with Swindon as their assistant manager in November 2018 and has since helped them return to League One.

Here is what the Robins’ fans have been saying on Twitter to him potentially being in contention for the full-time position-

Noel Hunt looks like the sensible appoint for Swindon so far, have been told by some insiders that he’s a lot more respected and liked than Wellens was anyway. #STFC — ThroughTheGrapeVine🍇 (@VineThrough) November 4, 2020

We move on and if not Hunt then hopefully we get the right appointment to keep us in lge 1. Wellens has at least got us back to here but what’s this I want to win week in week out that he said when signing at Salford, what’s he trying to say 🤷🏽‍♂️#stfc — Darryl Mason (@dmase401) November 4, 2020

Hope @Noelhunt20 decides he wants the #stfc job if offered it but if not there is some decent managers out of work I'd like Danny Cowley if its not Hunt #COYR #ontoournextchapter — Ash (@ashstfc1984) November 4, 2020

Who do you want at #STFC? I think Noel Hunt should be given the opportunity! https://t.co/eRt0HxHsl3 — CiaránBoast (@CiaranBoast) November 4, 2020

How many times has Tisdale been linked with us..?! Decent guy & wears a flat cap 👌He done a very good job at Exeter, on a low budget too.. but personally I’d like to see some stability & direction at our club & would happily stick with Hunt & co for the foreseeable. #stfc — Jona (@JonaOnDrums) November 4, 2020

Probably unpopular opinion but I don't want a manager at our club that doesn't want to be here. Questioned players loyalty when they left but is doing the same for a quick buck. Be sacked by the end of the season .Up the Swindon 💪 Hunt hopefully gets the job 🤞 #stfc — rob lockyear (@roblockyear90) November 3, 2020

Do we go with hunt / Jewell / peacock / Wright / Mildenhall as a management team if Richie doesn’t take them or get the best candidate available but who’ll play the same system? I’d give it to hunt / Wright players won’t have to change system #stfc — 🟥🏆Jerry🏆⬜️ (@jerald1920) November 3, 2020

