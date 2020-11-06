Noel Hunt is in caretaker charge of Swindon Town until they find a new manager. 

The Robins are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Richie Wellens, who has left for Salford City.

Hunt is their interim manager alongside first-team coach Tommy Wright, who has also been linked with a switch to Salford, as per The72.

Swindon face a big decision on who they want as their new manager, with the likes of Paul Tisdale, Paul Heckingbottom and Danny Cowley in the running.

However, it may not be beyond the realms of possibility that Hunt could be considered for the full-time role.

Pete Norton/Getty Images Sport

The ex-Republic of Ireland international is currently one of the frontrunners despite not being a manager before. He already knows the club and all the players and it will be interesting to see how they get on under him in the FA Cup against Darlington tomorrow.

Hunt had spells as a player with the likes of Reading, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southend United. He linked up with Swindon as their assistant manager in November 2018 and has since helped them return to League One.

Here is what the Robins’ fans have been saying on Twitter to him potentially being in contention for the full-time position-

Should Swindon appoint Hunt?

Yes

Give him a chance

No

Get someone more experienced