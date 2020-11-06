Reading’s Michael Olise is reportedly wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid, suggests Sportsmole.

The Frenchman has burst onto the scene under Veljko Paunovic this season. He’s become a prominent member of the first-team having featured in all 10 of Reading’s Championship games so far this season, scoring twice.

He’s quickly become the transfer target of several clubs, with some Premier League names including Chelsea, Leeds United and Liverpool all said to be interested in the winger.

But as Football Insider reported earlier in the week, Olise has just an £8 million release clause on his Reading contract, and so he could prove a snip for any suitor wanting to sign him.

Royals fans have long known about Olise’s talent. Last season under Mark Bowen was somewhat of a struggle for Olise who managed 19 appearances without scoring.

But under Paunovic, his more dynamic and and exciting style of play is benefiting Olise, and the world is starting to see his genuine talent.

He turns 19 next month, and January could prove to be a turning point in his career. Either Barcelona or Real Madrid would be a massive move, but would it be a smart one?

No doubt, he’d have to wait for his shot in the first-team at either side, but it’s a chance to play and develop alongside some of the best players in the world.

An interesting turn in Olise’s story, but one thing looks certain, and that’s that he’ll likely be leaving the Madejski at some point this season.