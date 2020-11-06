Ismaila Sarr bagged a last-gasp winner for Watford against Stoke City last time out to earn his side a valuable three points.

Many Hornets fans will still be surprised as to how he remains at Vicarage Road.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, was heavily linked with a move away in the past transfer window, with Manchester United a club continuously mentioned, as covered by The72.

It seemed only a matter of time before he left Hertfordshire but Vladimir Ivic’s side have managed to keep him in the Championship.

Sarr is starting to prove his quality in the second tier and Watford are likely to face another major battle to keep him at the club in the January transfer window.

The Hornets have made a solid start to the new season and sit in 4th place after five wins from their opening 10.

Sarr will have a big part to play if they are to make an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this term and has chipped in with two goals and two assists so far.

As per WhoScored, the Senegal international averages the most dribbles per game (2.4), shots per game (2.7) and the third most key passes per game compared to his Watford teammates this season.

The ex-Metz and Rennes winger has the ability to play at the top level and Ivic will be eager to get the best out of him until January at least to utilise his quality.

Watford take on Coventry tomorrow and Sarr will be looking to add to his goal tally.

